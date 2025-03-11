Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,475.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,346.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,281.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,220.14. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,389.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,443,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,750,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,460,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

