Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $88,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 182,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,892 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

