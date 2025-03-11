HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for AMLX Earnings

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMLX. Baird R W raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.51.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $41,122.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,201,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,108,327.09. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 7,471 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $30,182.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,176,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,223.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,169 shares of company stock worth $97,274. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,748 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,032,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 43,807 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,615,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 47,589 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 382,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

