HC Wainwright Predicts NextCure FY2029 Earnings

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextCure in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07).

NextCure stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. NextCure has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

