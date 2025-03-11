HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Gevo Stock Performance

Gevo stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

