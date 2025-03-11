HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.69). On average, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 277.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 116,853 shares during the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,316,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.