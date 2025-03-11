Head to Head Comparison: NPK International (NPKI) versus Its Rivals

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NPK International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NPK International has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NPK International’s peers have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NPK International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NPK International 0 0 1 0 3.00 NPK International Competitors 204 1417 1739 51 2.48

Valuation and Earnings

NPK International currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.61%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 49.74%. Given NPK International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NPK International is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares NPK International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NPK International $217.49 million $14.52 million -3.36 NPK International Competitors $4.25 billion -$120.76 million 9.83

NPK International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NPK International. NPK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NPK International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08% NPK International Competitors 0.13% 6.91% 4.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of NPK International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of NPK International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NPK International peers beat NPK International on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

