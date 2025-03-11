Head-To-Head Review: CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) versus Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSL and Trevi Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $14.80 billion 5.19 $2.64 billion N/A N/A Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.07 million ($0.44) -13.80

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

CSL has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CSL and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A Trevi Therapeutics N/A -63.31% -57.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CSL and Trevi Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 0 0 2 4.00 Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 7 3 3.30

Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.56, suggesting a potential upside of 139.91%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than CSL.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats CSL on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSL

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology. The company also licenses CSL intellectual property. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b Cough Reduction in IPF with nalbuphine ER (CORAL) clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough in patients with IPF; phase 2a Refractory Chronic Cough Improvement Via NAL ER (RIVER) clinical trial for reducing chronic cough in RCC patients; phase 2 clinical trial in patients with pruritus; phase 2b/3 clinical trial in patients with prurigo nodularis. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

