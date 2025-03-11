HF Foods Group (HFFG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter.

HF Foods Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of HFFG stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.61.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

Further Reading

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

