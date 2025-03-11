Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.10 on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Hoth Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

