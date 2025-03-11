Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Humana were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 399.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 190.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $251.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

