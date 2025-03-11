Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.24.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,381,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,454,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.