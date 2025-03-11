Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.25.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Stephens upped their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Illumina Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.