Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 150,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,679. This trade represents a 28.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immunome by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Immunome by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Immunome by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Immunome by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
