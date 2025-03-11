ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.09. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

