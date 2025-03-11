Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Information Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ III opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a PE ratio of -46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 139,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Information Services Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

