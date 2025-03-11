Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.61. 14,960 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Intelligent Livermore ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 million and a PE ratio of 18.59.

Intelligent Livermore ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About Intelligent Livermore ETF

The Intelligent Livermore ETF (LIVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of 60-90 global large-cap companies. Stock selection relies on AI and human synergy. LIVR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Intelligent Investor.

