Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 6,113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.13. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

