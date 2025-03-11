iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.45% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYBB. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $393.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.41.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

