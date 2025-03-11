iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 31,650.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.8 %
ILCB stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20.
iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
