iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 31,650.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

ILCB stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.