iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after buying an additional 123,741 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,456,000 after buying an additional 54,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

