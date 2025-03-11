Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.07% of Issuer Direct at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

