Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Itron Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. Itron has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.39.

In other Itron news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,615,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,534,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,619,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 611.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 243,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

