ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $73,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 148,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ITT opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.01 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Wolfe Research began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.