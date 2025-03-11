J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) Critical Review

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pamt and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 J.B. Hunt Transport Services 0 6 13 0 2.68

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus target price of $189.84, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Given Pamt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pamt is more favorable than J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million 0.40 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.98 J.B. Hunt Transport Services $12.09 billion 1.33 $570.89 million $5.56 28.81

This table compares Pamt and J.B. Hunt Transport Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J.B. Hunt Transport Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% J.B. Hunt Transport Services 4.72% 14.05% 6.83%

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beats Pamt on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions. It operates 118,171 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet of 100,825 units; and manages a fleet of 5,944 company-owned tractors, 436 independent contractor trucks, and 7,567 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 12,574 company-owned trucks, 674 customer-owned trucks, and 4 contractor trucks. The company also operates 27,194 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 5,406 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload, as well as dry-van and intermodal solutions; online multimodal marketplace; and logistics management for customers to outsource their transportation functions. The FMS segment offers delivery services through 1,166 company-owned trucks, 225 customer-owned trucks, and 20 independent contractor trucks; and 1,212 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 102 customer-owned trailers. The JBT segment provides dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors and trailers operating over roads and highways through 27 company-owned tractors and 13,561 company-owned trailers. It also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, such as general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

