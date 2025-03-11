Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $190.15 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.