Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 2,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Janover Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

About Janover

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

