Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 24,478 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 157,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

