Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

