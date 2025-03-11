Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 212 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $177.97 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

