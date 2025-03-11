Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 7,056 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Nextracker by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nextracker during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NXT opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,392.30. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Barclays raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nextracker from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

