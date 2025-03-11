Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

