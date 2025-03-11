Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.