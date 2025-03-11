Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 4,360 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AUB opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AUB

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.