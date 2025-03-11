JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OMI opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $746.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 354,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,540.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,824,599 shares in the company, valued at $90,288,064.81. This trade represents a 3.75 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 844.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

