JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.5% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,164 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.