Katapult (KPLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share and revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult Stock Performance

KPLT opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Katapult in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

