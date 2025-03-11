Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,322,000. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

