Keybank National Association OH Has $63.65 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,928,185,000 after purchasing an additional 204,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.16, for a total value of $243,323.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,548.24. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.76, for a total value of $535,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,477,780.40. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 761,002 shares of company stock valued at $495,449,598. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.4 %

META stock opened at $597.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.41. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $775.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

