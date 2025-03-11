Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Shares of DVA opened at $151.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.64 and a 52-week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

