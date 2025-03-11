Keybank National Association OH Sells 789 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 134,349 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.