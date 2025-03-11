Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,933,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $18,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $449.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.12 and a 52-week high of $536.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.