Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRMR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

