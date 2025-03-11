LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

