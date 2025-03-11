Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.24 and traded as high as $31.84. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 298,593 shares traded.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

