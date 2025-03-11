Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at $114,447,313.44. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

