Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Lincoln National worth $26,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 459.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.7% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 128,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 262.6% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

