Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Liontown Resources Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.
About Liontown Resources
Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.
