Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 2.4 %

Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

