Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $231,529,000 after purchasing an additional 210,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 516,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 204,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 3.6 %

LPX opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

